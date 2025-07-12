United States energy secretary Chris Wright joined Wyoming's top officials on Friday, for what they called a historic day for rare earth mineral exploration.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is opened the first rare earth mine in the country in 70 years in Ranchester, between Sheridan and the Montana state line.

Watch celebration of rare earth elements mine here:

Energy secretary says Wyoming rare earth elements mine will help with U.S. energy independence

Wyoming's congressional delegation and governor, along with the energy secretary, celebrate the mining of rare earth elements at Ramaco's Brook mine.

“Rare earth elements are in almost all energy consuming systems,” said Chris Wright, secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy. “Airplanes, trains, cars, refrigerators, appliances, everything that uses energy needs rare earth elements.”

It's the first new rare earth mine in America in 70 years and first new coal mine in Wyoming in 50 years.

“Everything that is available for energy production is available in this state,” said Gov. Mark Gordon, R-Wyo.

They talked about this being an historic day for rare earth minerals and the American grit that it took to get this done and just how important it is for American independence.

“This will be the epicenter of a team USA effort for not only mining but processing rare earths and manufacturing all of the critical products that can be made from them,” said Randy Atkins, Ramaco founder, C.E.O., and chairman of the board. “This one mine can break our reliance on China.”

Atkins says the Brook Mine can reduce China's 90 percent dominance in rare earth elements.

“We are seizing a generational opportunity, transforming Wyoming's natural resources into American strength and security,” said Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo. “And together today we are not just opening a mine, we are securing a brighter, more independent future for Wyoming and America.”

The mine also illustrates the importance of mining coal for energy.

"Without base load energy that comes from coal, oil, and gas, we don't have the chance to beat China,” said Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo. "It is incumbent upon America to produce the energy it needs.”

“We need energy,” said Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. “We need American energy. We need America energy dominance. Energy is the master resource for a reason. We have it here. We should use it here.”

They say coal built much of the country, and coal mining carries tradition and importance to America.

“Whether you think you hate coal or not, you better get on your knees and say a prayer for a coal miner and those who gave you the energy that you have today,” said Joe Manchin, Ramaco board member and former democrat U.S. Senator from West Virginia.

“We cannot regulate ourselves into a future,” Gordon said.“We must innovate ourselves into a future. Our country is the greatest on Earth.”