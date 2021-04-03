Emmanuel Baptist among Billings churches celebrating with in-person Good Friday services

Many Billings churches enjoyed Good Friday services in person, compared to having online services during Holy Week last year.

Emmanuel Baptist Church had a normal turnout for its late afternoon and evening services.

Like many churches, Emmanuel had online services last year and started back with in-person services in August.

And that makes Good Friday that much more special, said church leaders.

Pastor Trey Haidle, Emmanuel Baptist Church youth pastor. KTVQ photo

"It's a time where we remember the sacrifice that Jesus made for us, like without the death of Jesus, without the sacrifice of Jesus laying down his life for you and me, that we have no peace with God," said Pastor Trey Haidle, youth pastor at Emmanuel. "So, it's time to remember, but it's also time to celebrate. The biggest difference was how we prepared the Lord's Supper. People that prepared the Lord's Supper do it with masks and gloves, to be able to get hundreds of people back together again and singing praises to Jesus. Like man that, that is amazing and it's something that I miss dearly and was good to have back for sure."

Emmanuel Baptist does not have a mask or distancing requirement, but Haidle says all the seats do lead to some spacing.