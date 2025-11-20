RED LODGE — Emergency response teams from Red Lodge Mountain, Red Lodge Fire Department and Beartooth Billings Clinic conducted joint training exercises Wednesday afternoon, preparing for potential emergency scenarios on the mountain.

The training involved simulating a bus crash to practice coordinated response procedures among all participating agencies. The exercise allowed first responders to rehearse their emergency protocols before the ski season begins.

Watch Red Lodge emergency personnel conduct training:

Emergency response teams conduct training at Red Lodge Mountain

For first responders, the training provides valuable preparation for worst-case scenarios before actual disasters occur.

"We don't see mass casualty incidents every day. And so, it's super important to practice and ensure we have a process that works for us in our agency, and that works together," Red Lodge Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Torsten Prahl said Wednesday.

Red Lodge Mountain is tentatively scheduled to open next Friday, its typical opening day.