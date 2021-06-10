Emergency crews responding at Stillwater Mine

Update 9:35 p.m. Sheriff Charles Kem has confirmed that crews are responding to an industrial accident.

Further information, he said, would need to come from officials with the mine.

An ambulance is on standby at the scene.

(first report) Emergency responders are at an incident at the Stillwater Mine near Nye Wednesday evening.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office did not give MTN News details about the nature of the incident, or what they are doing on the scene.

MTN News has also reached out to an official with Sibanye-Stillwater, which owns the mine, but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.