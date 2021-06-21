Elysian Road in Billings temporarily closed

BILLINGS- — Elysian Road in South West Billings is closed for construction between Elysian School and the Hogan Slough.

“Knife River is widening Elysian Road to three lanes and we’re putting in a roundabout right in the center,” says Chris Hertz, an engineer for the City of Billings.

Elysian Road leads to the Josephine and Annafeld communities.

The closure is scheduled to remain in effect until August 20, the week before Billings Public School's return to session. Detours have been put in place at East Lane and Mullowney Lane.

The construction is near Elysian Elementary School which is why it is being carried out during the summer and is scheduled to finish before the start of school.

“The increased development has increased traffic which requires us to widen the road,” says Hertz.

There is a paved bike path on the side of the road and sidewalks will be added as the housing continues to grow.