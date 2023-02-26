Elevating Black Voices: Yolawnda Henry on career accomplishments, inclusion in Billings

BILLINGS — As Black History Month comes to an end, MTN's series Elevating Black Voices continues, highlighting the amazing African American community members we have here in Billings.

The final profile piece in the series is on Yolawnda Henry, the Vice President of Human Resources at Kampgrounds of America. She’s taken her past experiences from across the country to try to make the Magic City a better place.

Yolawnda Henry is used to not looking like anyone else in her community.

“I mean, even when I lived in Phoenix, I would go into meetings and when I lived in Reno, I would go into meetings and there was nobody else that looked like me,” said Henry on Monday.

Yolawnda Henry

She’s called Billings home for the past 13 years and saw a lot through her previous job as the Chief Human Resources Officer at Alternatives Inc.

“When I looked at their mission, I was like wait, this is helpful. And I applied and did a couple of interviews, and 12 years later, I was there,” Henry said.

Now the Vice President of Human Resources at KOA, she’s experienced how others have made assumptions based on the color of her skin.

“When I took this job, they did a write-up and they had a posting and I think there were people like, oh I wonder, did she get this job because of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Henry.

But Henry said that her years of experience and multiple degrees speak for themselves, and she won’t be dragged down by negativity.

“I've learned that if you look at things negatively, then you have a negative output, and then who wants that, it takes too much energy for me. I like smiling. I like being happy,” Henry said.

KOA

It’s this positive outlook that sets her apart from some in the community. She’s a part of many organizations, including being on the board of directors for the Yellowstone Valley Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management.

“I try to do 100 Women Strong, just great because I loved the donations and things happening for other people in the community. I'm also on the board of directors for the College of Business and MSU,” said Henry.

She’s also a part of the Chamber of Commerce Diversity Steering Advisory Board and speaks to multiple groups about diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“I think if I can help or I can say something that inspires, or give somebody hope or courage, then that's what I try to do,” Henry said.

Yolawnda Henry

She said much of her passion stems from her 16-year-old daughter, Bria.

“Having a 16-year-old child who is growing up in a place where she doesn't see a lot of people that looked like her, it was important for me to make sure that she understood her identity. And that she understood that she had a place and that she gets to make her own choices,” said Henry.

And Henry hopes she can be a part of positive change when it comes to Billings.

“I think that Billings is headed in the right direction. I think that at least you’re able to have conversations, and I think for me, my goal is just to keep the conversations going,” Henry said.