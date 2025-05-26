SHERIDAN — Memorial Day weekend is a time for reflection across the country, and in northern Wyoming, it is also when a piece of the Old West rides right through the heart of Sheridan.

Watch the full video below:

Eaton Horse Drive brings Old West tradition to downtown Sheridan

The Eaton Horse Drive sees more than 100 horses race through downtown Sheridan each year. The tradition marks the final leg of a three-day journey, as ranch hands move the herd from their winter pasture near Echeta to the Eaton Ranch, just south of Dayton.

On Sunday morning, the horses charged down Fifth Street, with hundreds of onlookers lined up to watch the rare sight.

"It's Memorial Day. People do a lot of things on Memorial Day. Here in Sheridan, what we do is we watch the horses come through town,” said resident Jon Wilcox. "It's a big day in Sheridan, and the horses are just a capper.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Sitting along the route and holding one of the best views to watch is the historic Sheridan Inn. Built in 1892, the rooms have since been redone and updated, but the building still holds a rustic charm.

“It's a historical landmark, so when people come here, they're like here for the experience," said the hotel's manager and innkeeper Karson Ewing.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The Sheridan Inn

The inn even once housed some legends of the West, including Buffalo Bill Cody, who helped shape its legacy.

“It all started out with like Buffalo Bill and his Wild West shows," said Ewing. "They did that here in the yard before the concrete roads."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News A Wyoming couple celebrated their engagement outside the Sheridan Inn.

Now those roads pave the way for a similar kind of show. For Ewing, it was his first time seeing the drive up close, and was not alone. Among the crowd were Rosemary Brown from Rapid City, SD, and Susanna Gallinger from Casper, visiting with their daughters and nieces: Evelyn Brown, Eleyna Gallinger, Aurelia Enders, and Brigid Pedry.

“We just wanted to check it out for the first time and make a little girl's trip out of it,” said Brown.

“It was really cool. The Appaloosas were really pretty, too,” added Eleyna Gallinger.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The horses began their journey near Echeta, where they spent the winter after Eaton Ranch's guest season ended. The ranch itself holds a special place in Western history as is it the oldest operating dude ranch in the country. It was also recently voted the number one dude ranch in America by USA Today.

For three days, ranch hands drive the herd across rugged terrain before the final leg brings them into Sheridan. Dozens of attendees made sure to get a front-row view from the hotel.

“I came down here and I got my five dollar Bloody (Mary) at the Sheridan Inn, and that's just to hold the spirit because I have to go to church later, so only one," joked Wilcox.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Spectators lines the streets of Sheridan to watch the Eaton Horse Drive.

While the drive does not last long, it still leaves a lasting impression. It offers a glimpse at a century-old Wyoming way of life, and the will tradition ride on.

“If you come from California, you've probably never seen horses run through the middle of a town," joked Ewing. "I was actually surprised how much the community got together for that. It's kind of a cool deal.”