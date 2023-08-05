East Rosebud Lake now accessible after road and bridge repair

It's been a long road to recovery, more than year in the making.

A temporary bridge and road into East Rosebud Lake is now open.

That road had been closed for more than a year after it was washed away by the historic floods in June of 2022, leaving no way other than hiking to get to cabins, trails and campsites.

Some people have not been up to their cabin since the flooding of last year.

They've been able to walk from the Jimmy Joe Campground, but now with that temporary bridge in place, it's the first time they've been able to drive to their homes about a year.

"I am so incredibly happy to drive up here," said Gayle Hayes, who owns a cabin at at East Rosebud Lake.

"I'm looking forward to people getting up here," said Brian Barnett, East Rosebud Association caretaker. "It's been a year that we've seen some of these folks."

The last day many saw each other was on this day last summer when their vehicles were airlifted from the lake.

"We just started gathering people up and they grabbed to-go bags and and just started doing it," said Bennett. "So it's something that everybody that was involved will never forget."

During the almost 14 month long closure, the only way into the lake was a three mile treacherous hike from the Jimmy Joe Campground, which would take two to five hours.

"It was a slog," said Hayes. "It's hot and muddy, and it took about five hours and had to carry all your food."

A bridge over the East Rosebud River was also washed out.

That bridge was also important to people who live nearby and they're happy for their neighbors who can now get to the cabins.

"We have friends who have cabins up at the East Rosebud Lake," said Joe Rich. "It's really been sad to see that. They have had so much difficulty in getting up to their place."

"People have been coming here for years and years and years," said Leslie Ziegler. "They're all extended families of the original families."

The East Rosebud Association caretaker and his wife are the only people who live full-time up here. And for everyone else to summer or second home.

"They're anxious to see the damage and what's going on up here and resume their you their lives up here," said Barnett. "A lot of them are excited to get up here, so I expect it to be a busy fall."

It's a day many have been dreaming, a reason to celebrate and a return to family traditions.