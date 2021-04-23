Earth Day cleanups happen across Billings

BILLINGS — Organizations in the Billings community came together Thursday in honor of Earth Day.

Those organizations included St. Vincent’s Healthcare, the Billings YMCA, and the Billings Public Library to name a few.

“We really consider ourselves part of the community and being able to be out here and clean up together and doing something great for the community is pretty cool,” says B. Joan McCoy, a host supervisor for St. Vincent’s.

St. Vincent’s adopted a two-mile stretch of I-90 between King Avenue East and South Billings Boulevard roughly two years ago, and Thursday they went out to clean it. They finished the day with over three dozen bags of trash.

KTVQ Part of St. V's Earth Day haul

The YMCA did a trash pick-up around its property downtown with the afterschool group. The kids also did sustainable arts and crafts, which included planting chia seeds.

The Billings Public Library handed out arts and craft projects this week, which focused on recycling.

There is a larger community cleanup being put on this Saturday by Bright N’ Beautiful. This cleanup is part of the Great American Cleanup and has been a Billings tradition since 1988.

If you would like to participate, visit the Bright N' Beautiful website.