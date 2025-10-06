Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Early season snowfall brings 8-10 inches to Bighorn Mountains ski area

Courtesy Elk View Inn/Facebook
This weekend's wet weather has come and gone, but it's still looking like a winter wonderland in parts of our region.

The Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming, just south of Burgess Mountain, are showcasing a wintry scene that has locals excited for the season ahead.

The Elk View Inn is reporting 8 to 10 inches of snow over the past two days.

All that snow is certainly music to the ears of skiers. Antelope Butte Ski Area in the Bighorns is reporting 5 inches of powder, hopefully a preview of much more to come.

