Early morning I90 crash sends 8 teens to Bozeman, Livingston hospitals

BOZEMAN - Multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 90, where they found 8 teenagers who had been in a Ford F150 pickup that rolled off the north side of the interstate on icy roads.

According to a release from Gallatin Media Center, Fort Ellis Fire/Rescue and AMR were called to the scene at 5:39 a.m.

Arriving units found eight teenagers all of whom had self-extricated from the vehicle. Two of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

With the large number of patients who were injured and cold, four additional ambulances were ordered ultimately transporting six patients to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and two patients to Livingston Healthcare. All patients were expected to recover from their injuries. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Assisting agencies included: Bozeman Fire, Hyalite Fire, Livingston Fire/Rescue and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department.