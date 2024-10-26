Eagle Mount students discover joy in art at Electric Storm Gallery in Billings

BILLINGS — Disability students with Eagle Mount got the opportunity to paint and be creative in an art gallery during an adaptive field trip on Thursday.

Eagle Mount offers year-round programming and recreation activities for those of all ages with disabilities. The field trips occur frequently and serve over 300 students.

“There's just so much joy, and the world needs more of that," said Eagle Mount Executive Director Lynn Mullowney Cabrera.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The project involved using acrylic pouring on wooden panels.

That joy was was shared by the students who attended the trip to Electric Storm Gallery at 405 N. 24th St. The group is a part of Billings School District 2's new vocational instruction program at the Lincoln Center that keeps students with disabilities engaged in the community after they graduate.

“This is students who graduated last year and now are in sort of a 'super senior' year," said Cabrera. "This group is just introducing this year. It helps develop vocational skills and abilities, and I think in working together, we're able to do even more to elevate awareness and understanding that these individuals have so much work and have so much to contribute to our community.”

Student Jeremiah Yates has been with Eagle Mount for many years and enjoys the various opportunities the organization has given him.

“I'm telling you man, Eagle Mount is something. They always volunteer and help out with people. They do so many activities," said Yates.



Isabel Spartz/MTN News Electric Storm Gallery displays art from local artists and often holds community events and workshops.

The trip to the gallery was prompted by local artist Caroyln Martin Kennedy. She exhibits her work at the the gallery and will be auctioning off on of her original paintings in December to benefit Eagle Mount.

"For a really long time, she's been wanting to give back to the community, and her and I collaborated together on picking a charity,” said Taylor Evans, artist and owner of Electric Storm Gallery.

The gallery often holds workshops and community outreach events, so it was the perfect location to host the field trip and allow the creativity to flow.



“Having them go up and pick their own pieces, seeing whatever, grab their attention, spoke to them, and then seeing how they chose to play with color and placement, it was really interesting to see personalities come out and individuality in the projects,” said Evans.

The art project itself mixed both Kennedy's style of acrylic painting with Evan's style of using reused found objects.



Isabel Spartz/MTN News The projects involved using acrylic paint and reused objects and will take a week to dry.

“Anything from buttons, beads, dice, eyeglass lenses, doll shoes, everything but the kitchen sink. The found objects come from my artwork. They’re something I use in my practice and the acrylic is what Carolyn uses so we just merged those two things together," said Evans.

The students were excited to pick from hundreds of small objects and work with real-life artists on their projects.

"We do a lot of activities. We always paint a lot, and Caroline, she helped me a lot. She was my amazing volunteer helper," said Yates.

The experience showed how art can help connect and bring those with disabilities a sense of belonging and inclusion in their community.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The adaptive field trip was a celebration of joy, creativity, and community spirit.

“We all know that having a disability, having a loved one with a disability, it can be a really isolating experience, and not just for a day, but for a lifetime. By getting involved with Eagle Mount and taking part in all of the activities that we do, all of the partnerships that we're so fortunate to have gathered, it really creates opportunities for individuals to become one with the community,” said Cabrera.

Kennedy's painting is currently on display at the Billings Public Library until Nov. 28 and drawing tickets are $30 each or two for $50. They can be purchased through Dec. 1 and a winner will be drawn at Electric Storm Gallery on Dec. 6. All proceeds go to benefit Eagle Mount.