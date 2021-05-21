Eagle Mount Billings receives grant to buy recreation equipment for individuals with disabilities

Eagle Mount Billings held a celebration Thursday evening to unveil its new adaptive recreation equipment paid for with a $25,000 grant from The Hartford insurance company.

Eagle Mount is a nonprofit organization that provides therapeutic adaptive recreation for individuals with disabilities.

Emily Bailey, an Americorps VISTA, said Thursday that Eagle Mount has 11 programs including cycling, climbing, golf, soccer, and swim lessons.

Chaquille Cozart/Q2 Eagle Mount receives grant to provide recreational equipment

“At Eagle Mount, we focus on the things that people with disabilities can do, rather than what they can’t do,” said Bailey.

Bailey said that last year the organization served 411 participants with the help of 200 volunteers.

During the event, Eagle Mount surprised two unsuspecting girls with their own adaptive bicycle.

Arabelle Laedusaw was the first to be gift a brand-new bike. Laedusaw, now 11 years old, has been a part of Eagle Mount since she was three years old.

Chaquille Cozart/Q2 Eagle Mount receives grant to provide recreational equipment

“My new bike is easier to use. Being with Eagle Mount makes me feel like I can do anything and achieve anything. I can do what I want to do as a person, even though I have a disability,” said Laedusaw.

Samaria Odom-Ness was gifted her new bike next during the event. Odom-Ness said she was excited.

Chaquille Cozart/Q2 Eagle Mount receives grant to provide recreational equipment

“We feel so blessed to have a bike. A bike as beautiful as this one is a blessing,” said Odom-Ness’s mom, Shelly Ness.

Chaquille Cozart/Q2 Eagle Mount receives grant to provide recreational equipment

Bailey said that the organization is doing its first ever travel trip this summer to South Dakota, where 15 participants will be able to participate in activities like white-water rafting and hiking. They are also planning a garage sale in the future and will be back to their regular programs in the fall.

For more information about Eagle Mount, visit eaglemount.us