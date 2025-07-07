Drowning reported at Swinging Bridge Fishing Access on Stillwater River

Stillwater County authorities responded to an apparent drowning Sunday afternoon on the Stillwater River above the Swinging Bridge Fishing Access.

Sheriff Charles Kem said in a news release that responders received the call at 12:50 p.m. and found bystanders performing life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful.

The deceased individual was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy. Kem said more information will be released once the investigation is complete.

THe Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire Rescue and Stillwater County Search and Rescue all responded.

