Drivers warned to stay vigilant on dangerous I90 stretch west of Billings

BILLINGS — There’s no missing the massive construction project along I-90 between Billings and Laurel, and it’s one that first responders are familiar with too.

Dozens of crashes have happened around the construction project since work began in April, and most share a common cause.

About 30,000 cars travel through the construction zone between Billings and Laurel every day, and with all that traffic, comes traffic troubles.

“There’s been quite a few different types of accidents on this project, anywhere from guard rail hits, our traffic control on a daily basis, and of course, rear-ending or vehicle collision,” said Montana Department of Transportation engineering project manager James Stevenson.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, over 20 accidents occurred on the nine-mile stretch of highway where construction is taking place, with the majority caused by distracted drivers.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News MDOT Engineering Project Manager

“Twenty accidents for the amount of traffic coming through doesn’t seem that high. But to me, that’s way too high,” said Stevenson.

“Most cases, it’s going to be the use of a cell phone. They’re either texting or reading an email coming through the project,” Stevenson said.

So many accidents have occurred on site that transportation officials are taking action and publicizing the number of accidents on electronic billboards, and urging drivers to put down their phones.

Those dangers are also why there’s a concrete barrier separating drivers and construction workers on the highway, so they’re protected.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News

“There’s close calls. We’ve had accidents that have happened right on the other side of the concrete barrier rail that I was talking about previously. It’s a loud bang and a crash and everybody turns their heads to see what happened and we’ve had to assist in some of the accidents that have happened,” said Stevenson.

Kimberly Guy commutes from Laurel to Billings daily and has seen several of those close calls firsthand.

“There was an accident just the other day on my way home from work, I saw. Can make it a much longer commute if people aren’t paying attention,” Guy said.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Kimberly Guy

Stevenson added that merging in the construction zone can add to the chaotic nature of the project site and reminds drivers of the proper way to merge.

“People don’t recognize that they’re supposed to yield on the ramps and that the interstate traffic has the right of way through there and people slow down thinking they’ll be nice and let somebody in, and all it does is take that distracted moment,” said Stevenson.

Most of the road work should wrap up in November but until then, Stevenson isn’t taking any chances and urges drivers to put away their phones on the road.

“It is very preventable, and it’s not only a concern for our workers and it’s also a concern for the traveling public 'cuz it’s your family and everybody else's families driving too,” Stevenson said.

You can visit this websiteto find out more information on the I90 East Laurel West Billings construction project. You can also email i90@dowl.com for inquiries or to receive email alerts on the status of the project. To sign up for text alerts, text i90 to 833-648-0322.