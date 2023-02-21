Drivers navigate snowy roads around Billings area

LOCKWOOD — At Flying J’s Truck Stop in Lockwood, drivers prepared to hit the wet roads. Some were nervous but know that highways will likely get worse in the days to come.

“We actually have about a 45-minute to an hour drive, but it might be an hour or an hour and a half depending on the weather,” said Tyler Left Hand on Monday.

Left Hand traveled back to Crow Agency after a weekend in Billings with his family and their dog, Breakfast.

“I was trying to get out of here before the streets got slick, but it looks like it’s already starting to come down pretty heavy,” Left Hand said.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News

He had heard about a couple of accidents near Arrow Creek, right where he was headed.

“That’s where a semi got jackknifed and a car got flipped over this morning,” said Left Hand.

However, he made sure to prepare for the journey ahead.

“I made sure that there’s an emergency kit in the car, in the trunk, with triangles and whatnot,” Left Hand said.

Meantime, Katherine Britton and her partner planned to stay put after they finished gassing up, so they could snuggle up with their dog, Symmetry.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News

The couple lives in Billings and doesn’t plan on driving more than they have to this week.

“There’s a lot of heavy water on the roads for the hydroplaning,” said Britton.

It’s weather that even their pup doesn’t like.

“Symmetry doesn’t really care for the snow. She doesn’t like getting her paws wet,” said Britton.

They’ll be thinking about others who do have to travel in the coming days.

“Keep a candle in your car kit just in case you go off the side of the roads. Keep your car above freezing for an hour,” Britton said.