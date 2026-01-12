Driver trapped for nearly 3 hours after head-on crash with semi in Broadus

A serious head-on collision between a pickup truck and a semi truck in Broadus on Saturday night left one driver trapped for nearly three hours, according to the Broadus Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department said on social media that the pickup truck drifted over the center line and struck the semi-truck, causing both vehicles to become trapped together. The accident appears to be the pickup's fault, fire officials said.

Fire crews first had to pull the two vehicles apart before beginning the lengthy extrication. Firefighters worked for two and a half hours to free the pickup driver, who was encased in twisted metal.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries in the crash.

A second crash occurred later that night during the cleanup when a car ignored flaggers and struck the wrecking truck. The wrecker semi was destroyed in the second collision.

No deaths occurred in either incident.