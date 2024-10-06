Dozens of runners take on Red Lodge 10k and half marathon despite Elk Fire smoke

Red Lodge Ales hosted a back roads half marathon and 10k run on Sunday, despite hazy skies from the Elk Fire.

“It was obviously pretty smokey out there today. So, that‘s the thing I think I noticed the most," said Jake Borel, who placed first in the 10k race.

Alongside Borel, others said the beauty of the scenic back roads motivated them to remain outdoors.

“You look at the mountains, you look at the rivers, the plains, everything - I feel like you’re just getting energy from everything out there," said Drew Galahan, who placed first in the half marathon.

Todd Tyler decided it was a beautiful enough day to propose to his girlfriend of two years, Amani Algazzali, who was running in the half marathon.

“I was like lookin’ for the opportunity to ask her to marry me and the finish line was the way to go," said Tyler.

Those who placed in Sunday's race said those who are interested in running can begin with simple walks.

“Get a pair of running shoes and just, kind of, go for, like, a run and sometimes that means you might walk a little bit and that’s totally okay," said Borel.