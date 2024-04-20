Dozens of organizations celebrate Earth Day with Billings community

BILLINGS — Earth Day is on Monday but one Billings organization celebrate with the community for a great cause.

SustainaBillings held its second Earth Day event over at The Loft's parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 60 vendors, nonprofits, and organizations came together to educate the public on Earth conservation, including a local equine rescue and a sustainable lawn mowing services that utilizes goats.

“I really believe that Billings needs to get on the map as far as a city in Montana and in our nation that really cares about the Earth and is showing that we are doing our part,” said founder of SustainaBillings, Katie Harrison Saturday.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Katie Harrison of SustainaBillings

There were activities for kids like face painting and a plant workshop. SustainaBillings also put on an eco-themed fashion show inside The Loft at 2 p.m. featuring sustainable fashion designers and local activists.

Part of the proceeds from the event's raffle and silent auction will go to the Billings nonprofit, Tumbleweed. Tumbleweed serves at risk and under served youth. Harrison hopes to raise $20,000 for the nonprofit.

“Part of our event today, we’re actually raising money for Tumbleweed so that they can get a kitchen built, so they can start cooking meals for kids who need them,” Harrison said.

Owner of Groovy Grazers Morgan Prather saw the event as an opportunity to educate the community on more eco-friendly options.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Morgan Prather of Groovy Grazers

“We paired up with Katie and Dana and figured what better way to have goats than at an Earth Day event. Also, we can teach people about sustainable living. We’re going to eventually open up the farm to milking experiences so this is just a gateway to talk about what we have coming for the community, and also, what’s better than little goat cuddles,” Prather said.