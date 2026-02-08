Dozens learn life-saving skills at Billings community CPR training

BILLINGS — Dozens of Billings residents are better prepared to save a life after taking part in a free community CPR training class Saturday at Rocky Vista University.

One participant, Tammie Hoelle, spent her morning learning specialized techniques for performing CPR on an infant — practicing chest compressions and rescue breaths. For her, the training was personal.

“I have grandchildren ... so I thought it would be a good thing to learn,” Hoelle said.

She joined roughly 50 other people for the morning session, where attendees watched instructional videos, learned proper CPR procedures, and received hands-on training to build real-world confidence.

CPR instructor Josie Thompson, with Basic Life Support, said that practical experience is just as important as knowing the steps.

“Rather than just learning the information, you get to practice on a mannequin," said Thompson. "That can help build muscle memory and make you feel more prepared for a real-life scenario."

Thompson stressed that CPR knowledge is something everyone should have.

“Anyone can have cardiac arrest at any time — a child, infant, adult, male, female. Having as many community members trained to perform CPR will save lives,” she said.

According to the American Red Cross, giving CPR immediately after cardiac arrest can double or even triple a victim’s chance of survival.

For Hoelle, the class wasn’t just about learning — it was about gaining the confidence to act.

“I think I will be better prepared mentally and try not to be too nervous … to have composure and be able to help somebody,” she said.

Organizers said they hope more residents will take advantage of upcoming training sessions, helping build a community ready to respond when seconds count.