Downtown trick-or-treating returns to Billings

BILLINGS- After a year-long hiatus, Trick or Treat 2021 has returned to downtown Billings.

Organized by the Downtown Billings Alliance, more than 60 businesses are participating this year, handing out candy to thousands of children across the community.

Amidst the pandemic, the 19th annual Trick or Treat event will look a little different than in the past.

“We are encouraging masks of course, we’re encouraging social distancing but also the low touch no touch candy distribution which has proven to be really fun," Community Engagement and Events Director Lindsay Richardson said.

Families are hopeful for a sense of normalcy but are wary with the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Parent Jacob Granneman said he is glad things are back, but he is hesitant when it comes to mass gatherings.

“I know cases are rising. It just feels different this year to us and I don’t know if it’s just cause maybe we’re tired of it all,” Granneman said earlier this week.

Other parents like Chris Belback appreciate that the Downtown Billings Alliance is taking precautions, but he still harbors some concern when it comes to other families besides his own.

“You know, I think it’s good that it’s back. I just hope people are safe, give people some distance. It’s a thought that it could turn out bad if we’re not safe,” said Belback.

Trick or Treat 2021 will be held this Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free for all who wish to participate.