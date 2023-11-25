Donations requested to place wreaths at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel

Last year, Wreaths Across America helped place 2.7 million wreaths on veteran graves.

The Friends of The Yellowstone National Cemetery wants wreaths to honor 1,230 veterans.

Late on Friday afternoon, the friends needed 212 wreaths to reach that goal by Tuesday.

The friends set up at KTVQ hoping to get help during the annual Christmas parade in Billings.

For families of veterans, it's a special time of year right before Christmas.

A U.S. Army veteran stopped by on Friday morning to make a donation.

"What better way to show my appreciation?" said Mike Johnson, who served during the Vietnam era from 1966-68.

As a veteran, his wife is buried at the national cemetery.

Wreaths Across America is another chance for him to honor veterans.

"Christmastime is important," Johnson said. "To me, it's a year-round thing, and the wreaths are especially nice and extensive."

"It touches me every year the same way," said Bill Kennedy, chair for Friends of The Yellowstone National Cemetery. "It's just an honor to be able to do this for our veterans."

Kennedy said about 300 people come out to place the wreaths annually, even in cold weather.

"When you see the young Scouts take a step back after placing a wreath and then salute the grave site as a sign of honor, it's fabulous," Kennedy said. "And what we're instilling in our young people is these veterans have served for us."

Nationwide, Americans will place the wreaths on Dec. 16. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. in Laurel.

Johnson has friends and military people with whom he has served buried at the national cemetery.

"It's good to reminisce about it and see it and thank the Lord," said Johnson. "Merry Christmas to all and to all my fellow veterans. Thank you for your service."