Display of pinwheels event held for child abuse prevention in Billings

The Family Tree Center, a nonprofit aimed at preventing child abuse in Billings, held its 13th annual pinwheels for prevention display Thursday afternoon on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn.

The event was held to highlight child abuse prevention month, which runs through April. During the ceremony, 375 blue and silver pinwheels were planted, representing 37,578 children in the Billings community and the hope for their healthy development.

KTVQ/Chaquille Cozart The Family Tree center pinwheel display

“The pinwheel is a symbol of a happy, healthy childhood that every that every child deserves, and that is something that was adopted by Prevent Child Abuse America in 2008,” said Stacy Dreessen, executive director of the Family Tree Center and co-director of Prevent Child Abuse Montana.

KTVQ/ Chaquille Cozart The Family Tree Center pinwheel display

Dreessen said the organization has been planting these pinwheels for the past 13 years.

The theme of this year's awareness and impact campaign is “Growing a better tomorrow for all children, together.”

“We can build healthier, safer, and thriving communities if we take the same approach to raising families that we do to tending a community garden on a shared piece of land,” said Dreessen.

Restaurants in the community are helping to support the prevention of child abuse in Billings by participating in Bites of Billings, a dine-out fundraiser hosted by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings.

A portion of Thursday's proceeds from participating restaurants will be donated to the Family Tree Center.

KTVQ/ Chaquille Cozart The Family Tree Center pinwheel display

Supporting restaurants and their percentage of proceeds donated include:

Play Inn- 20%

Guadalajara on Grand- 10%

Sophie's Kitchen- 10%

Jakes Downtown- 15%

Pita Pit Downtown and West End- 10%

Cajun Phatty's- 20%

Topz Sandwich Co. both locations- 10%

Walkers Grill- 10%

Well Pared- 10%

Stacked-10%

High Horse- 15%

Ciao Mambo-10%

Bistecca- 15%

CJ's Bar& Grill- 10%

Last Chance Pub & Cider Mill- 10%

For more information about The Family Tree Center and how to get involved, visit their website.