'Disappointing:' Billings motorsport shop picking up the pieces after brazen heist

BILLINGS — A Billings motorsport shop is picking up the pieces after two suspects broke into the front of the store early Tuesday morning and stole three dirt bikes.

The incident was caught on surveillance video around 4 a.m. by the business, Billings Powersports, and shows the suspects using their truck to rip one of the doors off the building, before loading the dirt bikes into their truck and driving away. In total, the theft took about three minutes.

Billings police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a burglary and have the license plate of the truck, as well as a blood sample from the scene at 1407 Central Ave.

"You feel violated," said co-owner Marcia Sursely Tuesday. "You feel disappointed."

Marcia's husband and co-owner Dax Sursely said it's the last thing they want to deal with during the holidays, which is typically their busiest time of the year.

"It's a mess. It's a headache, you know? You're frustrated." Dax said. "It looks like they didn't just roll up and do this."

The Surselys said they were jolted awake by their security system when the incident began.

"I got the push notification at about 4 a.m. and about that time the alarm company called my wife as well," Dax said.

Marcia said her initial reaction was to rush to the business.

"Let's get there, let's get there," Marcia said. "Let's go catch them. Let's put a stop to it so there's no more damage."

Their anxious rush to the store was too late. By the time they arrived, the suspects had already left with the stolen dirt bikes, leaving considerable damage.

"You know, you work hard, and three minutes how much damage they can do," Dax said. "It's tough. It's frustrating."

The Surselys said Billings police officers have been in communication with them about the investigation. Both Dax and Marcia said it's a bit of a wait-and-see situation.

"Not much you can do, and you know how these things end usually," Marcia said. "The stuff normally isn't found."

They estimate the theft and vandalism cost between $6,000 and $8,000.

Both are hopeful that they'll get some answers, with police having solid leads and the video becoming popular on Facebook.

"Eventually, someone is going to know who they are or know where that truck is at," Dax said. "Hopefully, justice will be served."

The Surselys said the theft does raise questions about store procedures. Currently, they keep the interior lights on all hours of the day.

"We leave the lights on for both reasons," Dax said. "For security, so it's well lit up and also so people can see the product any time of the day."

And while they wait for more information to come from the investigation, they're mostly just trying to focus on their customers.

"It's going to have to be business as usual," Marcia said. "We just gotta keep pushing forward and getting through it."