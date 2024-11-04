Día de los Muertos comes alive in Billings

BILLINGS — Over the weekend, Billings hosted a series of vibrant events in celebration of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, amidst a rising enthusiasm for the holiday.

As Halloween fades after Oct. 31, you may have noticed colorful skulls and vibrant altars popping up around Billings. It was all part of Día de los Muertos, a cherished holiday in Mexican culture observed on Nov. 1 and 2. This festive occasion is dedicated to honoring and remembering loved ones who have passed away, blending joy and sorrow in a unique way.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Ofrendas are decorated with photos of loved ones and food to invite their spirits back.

At MetraPark on Saturday, Day of the Dead Billings hosted their third annual celebration. The group is run by Mary Hernandez and sponsored by the Billings Community Foundation. Several holiday elements, like music, skulls, and colorful flowers, were seen throughout the day.

“It is all about celebrating the lives of those that we've lost over the years," said Hernandez. “This is a beautiful holiday when we remember our departed."

Ofrendas, or alters, are major parts of the celebration. They are decorated with photos and memorabilia of loved ones who have passed. Offerings are left to invite their spirits back.

"It's really important to share their favorite foods with them, to invite them back. The flames help to light the way as the spirits come. There is water or you can put a little shot of tequila on the altar if you want, that quench their thirst," said Hernandez.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The public was invited to leave photos on the public ofrenda, make crafts, decorate a pop-up cemetery, and leave messages to the spirits on pieces of paper that were later burned at sunset.

One of the many activities was face painting to resemble calaveras, or sugar skulls. Heather Estus has been painting faces for over 30 years and enjoys sharing her culture with others through art.

“Honoring our elders and the skull candy face painting is a way that we do that. Skull candies are actually part of the ofrendas," said Estus. ”People can relate to art very easily, and who doesn't like getting their face painted? It's funny to me that there's a lot of adults that will be standing in line also waiting to get their face painted."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Heather Estus painted multiple skulls on faces throughout the day.

The Raza Unida club also held their own celebration at the Boys and Girls Club. The club was started last year by educator Alyssia Nava and is for Latino and Hispanic students in Billings to learn about and educate others about their culture. They held their first Día de los Muertos event to help bring more awareness of the holiday in Billings and have a place for those who celebrate each year to do so with others.

“Today is the second day, and it's to honor your loved ones and family members who are passed away, so we have an ofrenda that's around us for their loved ones to honor them," said club member Bianca Morales.

“Today is for the culture," added Nava. “Why I celebrate Day of the Dead is so that they're not forgotten. That's huge in our culture is that our ancestors could be easily forgotten, and it's important for us to pass down memories, pass down photos, and teach our kids and other family members about our loved ones that are no longer here.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Mariachi band, Mariachis de Corazon, performed at the Raza Unida Dia de los Muertos event on Saturday.

With two major events celebrating the holiday, there has been a noticeable increase in interest in the holiday. Hernandez said she attributes the increase in visibility to the popularity of the 2017 Disney movie 'Coco' which helped educate others in a fun way, but also a growing Latino population.

“More people that have more experience or are exploring their history and learning about this special celebration," said Hernandez.

Día de los Muertos represents a cultural shift from some of the societal norms in the United States, where discussions about death can often feel taboo. This holiday, however, opens the door to conversations about loss in a way that honors those who have passed.

“We tell everybody, 'It's not a sad day.' It's definitely a day that's happy. We're around all our loved ones here, friends, and it's just celebrating," said Nava.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Making paper flowers was one of the many activities offered at the Metra.

The memories of those we have lost are universal, reminding us that death and loss are a shared human experience. By embracing this celebration through diverse cultural lenses, we help foster a sense of connection and understanding.

“People are not meant to live alone, but be in community, so sharing your culture and sharing what you do in your culture, whether it be food or music or art, is a great way to help people understand and learn the differences and the values of other people,” said Estus. "Being able to share it with people, it just feels good because, again, I'm also then sharing that tradition, but I'm also doing it myself, so I'm not doing it alone."

Whether it’s your first time participating or a yearly tradition, organizers emphasize that everyone is welcome to join in the festivities.

“All are invited. This is a celebration para todos, for everyone, because we all experience loss. And it's really important for us to remember those that we love and loved and their lives," said Hernandez.