Destructive fire engulfs two Livingston homes

LIVINGSTON — It was a devastating New Years Eve for two Livingston families who lost their homes in a fire Wednesday night.

“I was able to grab a manila folder with my important paperwork. I was able to grab two totes with the kids’ baby stuff in them,” said Aimee Bartlette. “Those are the only things that survived."

Bartlette is a Livingston native and an owner of one of the houses that burned down. She says the fire was discovered by her 9-year-old daughter, Kaylee.

“My daughter had left the room to go in the kitchen to charge her phone. She smelled smoke and heard crackling…she came and woke me up,” said Bartlette. “I opened my front door, and my porch was completely on fire.”

“She was very brave. She acted very quickly. I’m really proud of her,” she added.

The fire also engulfed the home of Bartlette’s next-door neighbor, Denny Harris.

“He’s going to need all the help he can get. He’s disabled, really bad health,” said Bartlette.

WATCH: How the community is stepping up after a devastating fire engulfs two Livingston homes

Bartlette says both she and her neighbor had a cat die in the fires.

“I got the dogs and the kids out,” she said.

Bartlette says she does not know the cause of the fire yet. The Livingston Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Bartlette says she is struggling.

“Overwhelmed with everything…I’ve got a lot of people coming at me,” Bartlette said.

That’s why her friend, Livingston native Grace Beers, stepped in.

“Anytime, this would be devastating, but this happening on New Year's – I was devastated for my friend,” said Beers, who is organizing a clothing drive for Bartlette and her two kids. “I just figured that’s something I could get the community to jump on really fast that’s not super specific.”

The clothing drive will be held at the Yellowstone Real Estate Group’s office on Monday at 2 p.m.

“I am blown away by my messages, and my phone is just going off,” said Beers. “I’m so proud to live here, and I know Aimee feels the same way.”

If you’re interested in donating to Aimee and Denny, click their names.