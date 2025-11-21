DEQ violations issued after toxic smoke incident at Billings shelter

Billings Animal Control faces violations from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality after burning methamphetamines in a city-owned incinerator on Sept. 10, sending toxic smoke into an adjacent animal shelter and hospitalizing several people.

The DEQ sent city animal control officers a letter outlining the rules and conditions they violated when using the incinerator. The specific violations cited by the DEQ in their letter have been requested and will be shared once available.

City Administrator Chris Kukulski said he has yet to receive that letter but says he did receive the Certificate of Fitness from the DEQ. This certification gives the city clearance to use the building as a shelter facility again.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

