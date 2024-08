The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office is seeking help finding two missing Hardin boys.

Kingston Cole, 14, is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday.

Cassions Hill, 14, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and black eyes. He was also last seen Sunday.

Call the Hardin Police Department at 406-665-9292 with information on their whereabouts.