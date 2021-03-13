Denver-area snowstorm likely to cancel Billings flights

Some flights between Billings and Denver could be canceled this weekend because of a big snowstorm coming from the south.

According to the Denver airport website, flight cancellations are expected because of the forecast of heavy wet snow and strong winds starting early Saturday.

There is no word yet on a Frontier Airlines scheduled flight for Saturday.

KTVQ photo

United Airlines has eight scheduled flights each day between Billings and Denver.

The late Saturday flights from Billings will likely be canceled, according to Billings airport officials.

Kevin Ploehn, city of Billings director of aviation and transit KTVQ photo

"Everything will fly out (Friday night)," said Kevin Ploehn, city of Billings director of aviation and transit. "Come in (Friday night), go out (Saturday) morning. During the day it'll be kind of hit and miss depending on how the weather hits Denver. They've canceled their (Saturday) evening flights coming into Billings, so there probably won't be any flights going out in the morning on Sunday."

Ploehn advises to check with the airlines to find out about possible cancellations this weekend.