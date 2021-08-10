Demolition begins on the Lazy KT Motel in downtown Billings

BILLINGS- — Demolition began Tuesday on the Lazy KT Motel in downtown Billings.

Around 2 p.m., a backhoe was crushing in the roof of the motel at 1403 First Ave. N.

In the past the motel was a hot spot for crime, racking up 338 emergency dispatch calls in the last two years, according to Bilings police.

In early July, the property was bought by neighboring property owners, and shortly after Billings City Council voted unanimously that the Billings Industrial Revitalization District (BIRD) would pay for the demolition, and pre-demolition inspections.

The new owners have not announced their plans for the property.