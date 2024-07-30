Dementia linked to wildfire smoke in report given at Alzheimer's convention

Doctors presented a report that wildfire smoke could cause more problems for brain health than other types of pollution at the Alzheimer's Association International Conventionin Philadelphia.

The air in Billings became unhealthy for sensitive groups Monday evening.

“You can definitely tell that there's smoke in the air,” said Wiley Mettis, who as at Swords Park with his two sons.

Retired wild land firefighter Arnold Brady knows the potential hazards in wildfire smoke.

“After we get finished putting the fire out and then we breathe in all the chemicals that were there,” Brady said about getting exposed to smoke while fighting a fire.

At the convention Dr. Holly Elser cited her study that exposure to wildfire smoke increases the risk of a dementia diagnosis.

“I'm sure they're going to take you seriously with all the wildfires taking place around our country right now,” said Melanie Williams, executive director for the Montana chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Williams is attending the convention in Philadelphia and heard the report that points to previous studies of breathing small particulate matter raises the risk of heart disease and asthma and lowers birth rates.

Now it may be hazardous to brain health.

“If you are more susceptible to it, it's ok to be aware and to take caution when it is reaching those higher levels,” Williams said.

The study looked at more than 1.2 million Kaiser Permanente patients in southern California over a 10 year period.

Compared to other sources of pollution, the particulate matter from wildfires is produced at higher temperatures and contains a greater concentration of toxic chemicals, according to the association.

“Staying out of smoke or polluted air will delay the onset or even delay how fast it progresses,” Williams said.

Still, some may be waiting for more information.

“I've heard that everything from sugar and everything else can affect dementia too,” Mettis said. “So I'm not sure how I feel about that.”

“You know I wouldn’t go out in the field if I knew that that's going to cause me dementia,” Arnold said.