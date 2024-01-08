Defeated but not disappointed: Griz fans still proud of season

The University of Montana Grizzlies came up short in the national championship game Sunday losing to the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits by a final score of 23-3.

There were many Grizzly fans that made the long trip to Frisco, Texas for the game, and while they ultimately were defeated, lots of those in attendance were still proud of their team's great season.

Among those in attendance was current Montana student Samantha May, who said she's been watching the Griz for as long as she can remember.

"I've been a Griz fan since I was born," May said in an online web interview Sunday before kickoff. "I have been to every Griz game since I was in college except for one when I was sick."

Another Griz fanatic that made the trip was Chelsea Shock, who booked her travel plans long before the team earned their spot in the championship game.

"I have been going to Griz games for eight years now, and I have missed only two home games," Shock said. "It was worth the chance to get tickets. We figured the insurance with the flight and the hotels would be worth it. So, we've had our tickets booked for a while now."

Before Sunday's kickoff, Shock said she couldn't be prouder of the season her team had. Their playoff run included two thrilling overtime playoff wins in Missoula, and Shock said they've given her great memories she'll cherish forever.

“I’m so proud of this team," Shock said. "It’s unreal how watching them on September 23 when they were in Arizona I didn’t think they stood a chance. The boys did what they could and we’re at a national championship."

May agreed with Shock and said she felt a strong sense of pride seeing the adjustments the team made.

"This season was amazing," May said. "It was a slow start, but we got there. I'm proud of these boys. They made it all the way here."