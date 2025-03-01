BILLINGS — In January, Death Before Dishonor opened its doors in downtown Billings.

“I wanted something that was old school–a nod to the past," said Adrian Godoy, who owns the shop alongside Ian Payne, one of his former apprentices.

Death Before Dishonor tattoo shop keeps tradition alive, honors timeless ink culture

After 20 years in the trade, the tattoo shop is intended as a rebuke of an industry watered down by reality television and instant gratification, according to Godoy and Payne.

“This generation, it does not know how to make needles from scratch anymore, how to mix pigments, (or) even make a tattoo with a coil machine," said Godoy.



The shop emphasizes its honor for tattooing traditions like bold lines and saturated colors associated with the American traditional style.

“(Tattooing) has been done for thousands of years," said Godoy. "These secrets, they’re sacred. It’s taken generations to figure these things out.”

Death Before Dishonor is located at 320 North 30th St.