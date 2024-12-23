Deadly crash shuts down Interstate 90 for hours

LAUREL - At least one person has died after a three vehicle accident on Interstate 90 between Laurel and Park City on Sunday afternoon.

That accident happened around 4:00 p.m. at mile marker 432 after witnesses say a semi truck was traveling west bound and went through the median into the east bound lane.

The semi truck hit two other vehicles before tipping over and blocking the east bound lanes.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol's crash tools, troopers are investigating at least one death, with witnesses saying several others were injured.

The interstate has since re-opened.

MTN has reached out to the Montana Highway Patrol for more details, but have not heard back.