Dawson County planning board proposed regulations may affect wind energy

Some eastern Montana landowners have been proposing regulations that could affect wind turbine development in that area.

The planning board in Dawson County voted to recommend regulations that may determine where those projects and other structures can be built.

“It's a beautiful day out with probably a five or 10, maybe even a 12 mile an hour gust day,” said Todd Tibbetts, a farmer and rancher in Dawson County. “So they could generate good energy from the wind, but there are detrimental effects to the environment.”

Tibbetts lives about four miles southeast of Glendive.

“It could affect the animals when we have these long term chemicals that don't degrade very fast in the natural state,” Tibbetts said. “I think that could affect us.”

Tibbetts is among a group of landowners concerned about wind energy projects, pointing to what they see as environmental concerns about worn out turbines spreading fiberglass particles.

“The shedding is a huge concern,” Tibbetts said. “The speed of that fiberglass going through the air is fairly high, rain and dust particles in the air could cause abrasion to those.”

The farmers and ranchers aimed their proposals at wind turbines that would be more than 600 feet tall or about the height of the First Interstate tower in downtown Billings.

The planning board voted to recommend some development regulations but says they're not aimed at any particular industry.

“If you want to build a new house in Dawson County, you will have to meet required setbacks for the height of your new home,” said Forrest Sanderson, contract Dawson County planner. “It's not just about wind towers.”

Sanderson says those proposed regulations state the structures of 250 feet in height must be set back one mile from houses or commercial buildings, must be 10 miles from Makoshika State Park, five miles from municipalities, and three miles from the Yellowstone River.

"Setbacks from property lines are like fences,” Sanderson said. “They make for better neighbors. “They're designed to protect property rights both ways.”

While Tibbetts has his wind turbine concerns, he says the regulations encompass all industries.

“We're not out there attempting to be against growth,” Tibbetts said. “But I think the growth has got to be in a responsible manner.”

And now the recommendations go to the Dawson County commissioners.