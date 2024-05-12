DanWalt Gardens hosts mothers of all ages for annual Mother's Day opening

DanWalt Gardens hosted mothers of all ages for it's annual Mother's Day grand opening reception on Sunday.

“I don’t think you realize how much effort your mother puts into daily living," said Jamey Ross, the mother of one-year-old Martin Ross.

The event offered plant sales, live music, art displays, cheese cake, and mimosas.

“(My daughter is) still a child to me," said Nada Lindeman, a 90-year-old mother to her 60-year-old daughter.

Many of the mothers in attendance said motherhood is the most humbling experience someone can go through.

“We actually share fashion ideas, makeup ideas. I have been, like I said, very lucky," said Lisa Massick about her daughter, Anna.