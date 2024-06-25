Dangerous road east of Laurel set to be improved this summer

LAUREL, MT — If you're from the Laurel area, you may be familiar with the infamous "curve."

If you're not, the curve is the intersection between Laurel Airport Road and South 64th Street West.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Residents of Laurel have noted that this area is a danger zone and can cause injury in the case of unsafe driving.

This summer, the Montana Department of Transportation and Sanderson Stewart Engineering have teamed up to improve the road.

According to a press release from Big Sky Public Relations, which is representing MDT and the engineering firm, safety is the number one concern.

"Enhancing safety features at the curve is the project's primary focus," the release said.

Although in the summer months, the project may not seem like a big deal, it could certainly save lives when roads freeze this winter.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Currently, the project is still in the early design phase and the timeline for finishing is to be determined.

MDT is hoping is that injury on the road is less likely in the future thanks to the project.