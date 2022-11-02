'Dab' overdoses involving students reported at Billings West High School

BILLINGS - Two Billings West High School students were taken to the hospital and a third was sent home with a guardian after the students reportedly overdosed on a substance known as "Dab."

Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick said in a press release that school resource officers responded at about 8:21 a.m. Wednesday to a complaint of three 14-year-old male students overdosing after ingesting a substance.

Two of the students were transported by medical crews to the hospital for treatment and the third was released to a guardian, Lennick said. Their names and conditions were not released.

The initial investigation shows the students had ingested Dab, which Lennick described in the press release as "a concentrated form of cannabis with a high level of THC."

"At this time there is no indication that any other type of drugs were used or present during the incident," Lennick said.

The police department and the school district are working together, Lennick said, to investigate the distribution of Dabs, the press release states.

