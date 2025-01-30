Crow legislator hopes to calm fears about potential immigration enforcement

The Speaker of the House of the Crow Legislative Branch recently sent out a letter advising tribal members to carry identification in case immigration agents come onto the reservation.

Others on the reservation understand why Sen. Dean Don’t Mix did it.

“You know there could be some confusion,” said Cody Hogan, Crow Tribal member. “Just like me. I look like a Mexican and Mexicans talk to me, but I don't know Spanish.”

Watch the video of this story below:

Crow legislature advises carrying IDs in case of immigration enforcement

That's a fear echoed by many in America's tribal communities this week, as worries about being approached by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in states across the country.

“It's scary,” said another Crow Agency woman, who wants to remain anonymous. “They keep saying we have to have our tribal IDs. I'm going pray.”

From the Fort Peck Reservation to the Crow Reservation and beyond, more than two dozen tribes have issued guidance to their tribal members about what to do should ICE agents approach.

Those concerns escalated following reports earlier this week of at least 15 Indigenous people in New Mexico being asked to produce proof of citizenship to immigration law enforcement agents.

“My family is from here,” said Dennis Pope, a member of the Kiowa Tribe in Oklahoma, with family who are part of the Crow Tribe. “They're safe. We have IDs. We have a homeland. This is our homeland.”

President Trump has made no indication Native Americans will be targeted, and some say the hysteria has led to unfounded fears.

“Social media does get out of hand and it's all hearsay to me,” Hogan said.

“ICE only does targeted enforcement operations,” said Matthew Elliston, an ICE field office director in Baltimore. “We do not do raids. We did not do dragnets. We do not do sweeps. That is not something ICE has ever done.”

Even so, the Crow Legislature is now recommending carrying a tribal ID and or a state ID at all times.

Don’t Mix responded after hearing concerns from the grandson of a Crow elder who was worried about what he read on social media.

“It's mainly to reassure the public,” Don’t Mix said. “And I don't know if there's any illegal aliens here, but as long as you have your tribal ID, you're OK.”

While the threat of deportation is low, the fact that Indigenous people are being approached by ICE agents worries Charlene Sleeper, a leader of Montana's Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) movement.

“We are subjected to racial profiling through law enforcement a lot of times,” said Sleeper, who is also a Crow Tribal member. “And so we live this, you know, experience on a daily basis so we know the potentials.”

A time of turmoil as many wait to see what will transpire.

“They're just doing their jobs and as long as you have your backup, which is your tribal ID, you'll be fine,” Don’t Mix said.