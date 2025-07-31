Crews battling Ash fire in southwest corner of Yellowstone National Park

Crews are fighting a new wildfire Wednesday evening in the southwest corner of Yellowstone National Park.

The Ash fire in the Bechler area was detected by Yellowstone helitack crew on an aerial reconnaissance mission, park officials said in a news release.

The fire was estimated at 10 acres Wednesday night.

About 25 personnel are fighting the fire, with resources including U.S. Forest Service smokejumpers, park helicopter with crew, Yellowstone’s Fire Module, Type 3 helicopter, and a heavy helicopter.

Park officials believe the fire is lightning-caused. About 350 lightning strikes have been recorded in the park over the last 24 hours.

Closures to trail and backcountry campsites in the area are in effect. Check for locations and updates at backcountry conditions [nps.gov].

This is a developing story. Check back for details.