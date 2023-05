Crews were busy this weekend battling a wildfire in the main Boulder Canyon south of Big Timber.

The Contact Creek fire, which started Sunday afternoon just behind the Boulder River Ranch, originated on private property and then spread to Forest Service land.

Two Hotshot crews were called to help battle the blaze, which is burning in heavy timber. No homes were evacuated.

It’s still unclear how the fire started. It’s burned about 30 acres of land but firefighters have made good progress.