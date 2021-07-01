Crew of USS Billings to visit Billings over Independence Day holiday

BILLINGS - A crew contingent from the Navy’s USS Billings (LCS 15) was scheduled to arrive in its namesake city on Thursday to take part in July 4th celebrations in the “Magic City.”

The crew and their littoral combat ship are homeported near Jacksonville, Fla., at Naval Station Mayport. According to a press release from the Navy, yhey will travel from their ship at sea level there to the “Top of the World” to meet the public during patriotic, holiday events, including the July 4th Celebrate Freedom Festival and a Billings Mustangs baseball game. They will also visit with elected officials, veterans, and the media.

One of the Navy’s newest ships, the Freedom-variant, USS Billings integrates new technology and capability to affordably support current and future mission capability from deep water to the littorals, the press release states. Commissioned in Key West, Fla., on Aug. 2, 2019, it is the first ship in Naval service named after Billings, Mt.

The visiting delegation will be hosted by the Friends of the USS Billings. It will be led by Cmdr. Jeffrey Gerring, one of the ship’s executive officers.

