Crew members of the USS Billings visit namesake city

BILLINGS - Crew members of the USS Billings are in town this week hoping to meet residents of their ship's namesake city.
Ten crew members of the ship are in town and the group will be available to meet members of the public on Wednesday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Billings Public Library Community Room.
Two members of the crew visited the Q2 Studio on Monday during Montana This Morning.
The USS Billings is a Freedom class littoral combat ship commissioned in August 2019 in Florida.
Watch below: USS Billings Commissioning
