Crazy's Mary's reopening as food truck in north Billings

A longtime North Billings eatery is reopening in a different spot with a different strategy, but with the same tasty food.

Crazy Mary’s Fish & Chips will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 132 Sixth Ave. N., just across the street from its home of nine years.

Owner Mary Jackson has relocated into a new food truck, which she plans to keep operating in its current lot Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, she said she plans to eventually take the truck on the road for special events.

Jackson opened the original restaurant on the other side of Sixth Avenue North in January 2014, just as one of the worst winters in recent memory was hitting Billings.

She scrimped and survived, eventually carving a niche with her good food in an out-of-the-way location. Crazy Mary’s fought its way through the pandemic, making headlines for requiring vaccination cards for customers.

She closed the restaurant in November 2022, leaving some around the community wondering if it would come back. Jackson said her new food truck is larger than her old kitchen, and she has room for parking and outdoor seating.

The menu, to start with, is simple.

“Shrimp, clams, fish sandwich, crabby roll, tacos. I’lll still be able to do, probably, chowder. Got to. And beans. I’m going to keep it small and simple for the beginning,” Jackson said Tuesday.

If you make it for lunch or dinner these first few days, hit an ATM machine first. Jackson said she doesn’t have a card-processing machine, but she’s planning to get a Square card reader commonly used by food trucks.