Crashes early Wednesday close, slow Billings area highways

Icy road conditions early Wednesday morning resulted in several crashes that have closed and slowed highway traffic.

A commercial vehicle jackknifed on Interstate 90 near Laurel blocking the eastbound lane at milepost 433. Traffic was diverted through Laurel, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

Another commercial vehicle crash northeast of Worden blocked both lanes of Interstate 94 at milepost 24.

And a disabled vehicle blocked one eastbound lane of Interstate 90 between Billings and Hardin at milepost 476.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

