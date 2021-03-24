Crash slows traffic on Miles Avenue in Billings

BILLINGS - Billings police and fire crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Miles Avenue and 13th Street West shortly after 8 a.m Wednesday.

An SUV ended on its top with children inside. The children where able to get out the vehicle but the driver had to be extricated.

There was no immediate information available on the extent of injuries or the cause of the accident.

The intersection of 13th Street West and Miles Avenue was closed as officials investigated the crash.