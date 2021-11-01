Fatal crash slows I-90 traffic in Billings

BILLINGS - A crash on Interstate 90 in Billings slowed traffic early Monday afternoon.

The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting the crash at mile marker 448 involved a fatality.

The crash happened shortly after noon in the westbound lanes between the exit at South 27th Street and the South Billings Boulevard exit.

The crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV has been shut down at the S 27th on-ramp.

Both vehicles came to rest in the median and appeared to be severely damaged.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.