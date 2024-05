BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department was investigating a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning at the intersection of 13th Street West and Rimrock Road.

A Honda Accord and Jeep were involved in the crash. The Jeep ended on its side.

There was no immediate information if anyone was injured or if anyone was transported to a local hospital.

Thirteenth Street West was closed and Rimrock was down to one lane as the crash scene was being cleared. Both vehicles will have to be towed.