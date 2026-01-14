Crash damages Columbus fire engine

COLUMBUS - Fire crews in Columbus say a dangerous situation earlier this week could have ended much worse after a pickup truck drove through a crash scene and hit one of the fire engines.

The Columbus Fire Department was working traffic control on Interstate 90 Monday night after a vehicle hit a guardrail and crashed into the median.

About 30 minutes later, a pickup drove through their closed passing lane at high speed and smashed into a fire engine.

The pickup driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. No fire personnel were hurt, and the two people in the first car were also uninjured.

However, crews say the fire engine will be out of service for an extended time.

Firefighters say this is an important reminder about Montana's Slow Down, Move Over law, which requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching emergency scenes.