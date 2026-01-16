Crash closes I-94 westbound lanes in Custer County

MILES CITY - A semi rollover crash on Interstate 94 has closed both westbound lanes.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media post that the crash occurred near milepost 151 northeast of Miles City.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the incident happened shortly after 9 a.m.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the crash.

The sheriff's office advises travelers to expect delays and asks drivers to exercise extreme caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.